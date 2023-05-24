Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.16 million and $45,926.33 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00129742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00061676 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00022198 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.