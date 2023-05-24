Bison Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 2,527,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

