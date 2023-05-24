Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,267,000 after buying an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,968. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

