Bison Wealth LLC Buys 396 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.03. 1,079,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $204.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

