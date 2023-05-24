Bison Wealth LLC Buys 3,449 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.16. 70,606,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,686,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.