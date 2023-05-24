Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,237,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.59. The stock had a trading volume of 219,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,517. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.