Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 33,274 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 378.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 2,866,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,844. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

