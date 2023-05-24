Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 665,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,786. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

