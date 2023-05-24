Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $640,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,942. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

