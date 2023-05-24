Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $362,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.