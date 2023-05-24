Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.39. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

