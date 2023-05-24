Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,701 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,621. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

