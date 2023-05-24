Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,469. The company has a market cap of $601.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

