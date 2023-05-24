Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 17,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 13,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.83) to GBX 461 ($5.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

