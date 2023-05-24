Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 1.3%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 105,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 199,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Banyan Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64.

About Banyan Gold

(Get Rating)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.