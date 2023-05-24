Bank of America Upgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to “Neutral”

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.90. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Azul Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. Analysts expect that Azul will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

