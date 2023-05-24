AXQ Capital LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

