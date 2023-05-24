Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $108.12 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.82 billion and $108.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $14.41 or 0.00053822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,657,523 coins and its circulating supply is 334,594,803 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

