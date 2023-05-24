AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,840.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.41.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $156.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,463.41. 485,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,436. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,573.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,499.96. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,780.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.76 by $3.36. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

