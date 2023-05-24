AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Stock Price Down 4%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
AuraSource Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
AuraSource Company Profile
AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AuraSource (ARAO)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.