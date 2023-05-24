AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Stock Price Down 4%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

AuraSource Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

