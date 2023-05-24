ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABIO opened at $2.11 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
