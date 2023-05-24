ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.11 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.