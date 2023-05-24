Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.58

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 126675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

