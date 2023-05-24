Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

