Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

