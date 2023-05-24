Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$64.67

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

EIF stock opened at C$54.80 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$40.65 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4371795 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.97%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

