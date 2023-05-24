Analysts Offer Predictions for Modiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Modiv in a research report issued on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Modiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Modiv Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDV opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modiv by 231.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

