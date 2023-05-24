Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.59.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $14.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. 10,179,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.85. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 161.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after buying an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

