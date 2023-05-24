Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 28,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 56,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Amex Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.70 million, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.80.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.