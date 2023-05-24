Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,282 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,330. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

