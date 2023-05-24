American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Up 15.2%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) rose 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 3,224,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,316,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

American Battery Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Rating)

American Battery Technology Co is a technology company, which engages in the development and marketing of lithium-ion batteries. It operates through Primary Metal Manufacturing and Primary Resource Development. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.