Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $36.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,616,868,183 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,766,539 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

