Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 555,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.05.
Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
