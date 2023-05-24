Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells $693,051.88 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

