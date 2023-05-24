Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.65 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE A traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $128.64. 2,686,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.