AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 7.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 92,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 20,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1, and AGEX-iTR1547. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

