AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 7.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 92,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 20,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1, and AGEX-iTR1547. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
