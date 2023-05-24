Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.