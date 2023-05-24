Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMS opened at $96.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

