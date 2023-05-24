Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.58. The company had a trading volume of 980,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,781. The stock has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.96.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

