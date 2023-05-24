6,849 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $412.45. The stock had a trading volume of 452,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,889. The company has a market cap of $307.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

