5,767 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $65,030,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 11,297,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,388,998. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

