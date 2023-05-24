5,565 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 477,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.