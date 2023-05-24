5,565 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 477,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

