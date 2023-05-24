11,146,959 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,146,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of META stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,654,828. The stock has a market cap of $632.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $253.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
