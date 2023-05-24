101,500 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,230,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,995,379. The company has a market capitalization of $739.96 billion, a PE ratio of 176.37, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

