Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $80,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of ZM traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,209. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 207.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

