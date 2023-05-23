ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $13.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 4,191,115 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.19 earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 187.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

