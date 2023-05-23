YUSD Stablecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,587.61 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.59 million and $3,587.61 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00160547 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $28,308.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

