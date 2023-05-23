Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 1.8 %

YUEIY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.