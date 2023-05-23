Xensor (XSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,188.13

Xensor (XSR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,461.63 and $11,188.13 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

