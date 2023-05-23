Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.79. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $77,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,470.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,179 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $23,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

