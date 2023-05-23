Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.51 and last traded at $103.52. 1,049,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,515,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 48.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

