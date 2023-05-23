Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $70.42. 1,541,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 889,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,604,000 after buying an additional 477,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

